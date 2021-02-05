Tata Boeing Aerospace to make 737 Vertical Fin Structures at Hyderabad facility

Boeing on Friday announced theaddition of a new production line at its joint venture TataBoeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) here to manufacture complexvertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the jointventure and reaffirms the commitment towards making Indiaself-reliant in defence manufacturing, a joint press releasefrom the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Boeing said.

TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive OfficerSukaran Singh said the expansion of the aerostructuremanufacturing capabilities with the new production line wasanother landmark in the company's collaboration with Boeing.

''This new production line for complex vertical finstructures is another testament for TASLs commitment towardsmaking India self-reliant in defence manufacturing,'' Singhsaid.

Boeing India president Salil Gupte presidentsaid TataBoeing Aerospace Limited was an example of Boeings commitmenttowards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace anddefence in India, for the world, and a reflection of thecountrys Atma-nirbhar Bharat initiative.

''Skilled talent, robust infrastructure, ease of doingbusiness, and a highly responsive government administrationmake Telangana an ideal destination,'' he added.

Telangana Municipal Administration and IndustriesMinister K T Rama Rao said the addition of the new productline was a noteworthy step in the growth of Indias aerospaceand defence manufacturing.

Telangana was an established hotbed for Indias defenceand aerospace industry supported by a robust ecosystem,including a large pool of skilled and industry-ready work-force, he said.

The expansion will create additional employmentopportunities and enable skill development as well.

Spread over 14,000 square meters, the state- of-the-artfacility has been producing aero-structures for Boeings AH-64Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures,and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide, the releaseadded.

