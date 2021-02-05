European shares rise in early trading, Germany lags broader rally

European stocks rose on Friday, tracking an upbeat sentiment from Wall Street on hopes of faster global economic recovery, while Frankfurt shares lagged after data showed a decline in industrial orders.

The STOXX 600 gained 0.2% and was set for its longest winning streak since late December. The index is also up 3.5% for the week, on track for its best weekly performance since November. Markets around the world were higher on expectations of a large stimulus by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Germany's DAX index fell 0.1% after data showed orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December, ending a seven-month streak of positive data as restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down demand from other euro zone countries. Sanofi SA gained 2.6% as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

BNP Paribas fell 0.4% as charges linked to the pandemic ate into the lender's net profit in the fourth quarter.

