European shares rise in early trading, Germany lags broader rally

Sanofi SA gained 2.6% as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. BNP Paribas fell 0.4% as charges linked to the pandemic ate into the lender's net profit in the fourth quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:47 IST
European stocks rose on Friday, tracking an upbeat sentiment from Wall Street on hopes of faster global economic recovery, while Frankfurt shares lagged after data showed a decline in industrial orders.

The STOXX 600 gained 0.2% and was set for its longest winning streak since late December. The index is also up 3.5% for the week, on track for its best weekly performance since November. Markets around the world were higher on expectations of a large stimulus by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Germany's DAX index fell 0.1% after data showed orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December, ending a seven-month streak of positive data as restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down demand from other euro zone countries. Sanofi SA gained 2.6% as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

BNP Paribas fell 0.4% as charges linked to the pandemic ate into the lender's net profit in the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

