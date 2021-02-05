Left Menu

European shares rise, Germany lags after industrial orders data

"Global markets are now revisiting a familiar script, with investors pushing broad asset classes higher on more signs pointing to the U.S. economic recovery," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM. Germany's DAX index was flat after data showed orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December, ending a seven-month streak of positive data as restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down demand from other euro zone countries.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:44 IST
European shares rise, Germany lags after industrial orders data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Friday, tracking an upbeat sentiment from Wall Street on hopes of a faster global economic recovery, while Frankfurt shares lagged after data showed a decline in industrial orders. The STOXX 600 gained 0.4% and was set for its longest winning streak since late December. The index was also up 3.7% for the week, on track for its best weekly performance since November.

Markets around the world were higher on expectations of a large stimulus by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, while a pause in the Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy also helped lift investor sentiment. "Global markets are now revisiting a familiar script, with investors pushing broad asset classes higher on more signs pointing to the U.S. economic recovery," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Germany's DAX index was flat after data showed orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December, ending a seven-month streak of positive data as restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down demand from other euro zone countries. "Today's data shows that stricter lockdown measures since mid-December, as well as the Christmas break, have finally hit German industry ... but at face value, this only looks like a temporary breather," strategists at ING wrote in a note.

Most European sector indexes were trading higher, with banks , travel and leisure and technology shares leading the advance, suggesting a risk-on trading environment. With the reporting season underway, investors also parsed through earnings reports from European companies.

Sanofi SA gained 2% as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Swedish builder Skanska fell 3.2% on cutting its outlook for the Swedish non-residential building market as it posted slightly lower quarterly profits than expected, while proposing an extra dividend to shareholders.

Shares in Vinci rose 5.3% and were the top boost to the STOXX 600, after Europe's biggest construction and concessions company beat full-year core profit forecasts, helped by some recovery in its contracting business. Finnish oil refiner Neste fell 5.2%, to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after it issued a weak first-quarter outlook and unexpectedly cut dividend.

In deal-making, RTL Group jumped 7.8% after U.S. advertising platform Magnite agreed to buy the European broadcaster's video advertising group SpotX for $1.17 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dispatch of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa expected to start in February: WHO

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, highlighted that the deployment is a critical first step to ensure countries access to vaccines. Africa has watched other regions start COVID19 vaccination campaigns from the side-lines ...

Lisa Sthalekar inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Friday. One of the worlds elite spin-bowling all-rounders, Sthalekars career includes eight Tests, 125 One Day Internationals and 54 T20 Inter...

UK to bring in compulsory hotel COVID quarantine from Feb 15

Anyone travelling to the UK from a high-risk COVID-19 country, including South Africa and South America where new variants have been a concern, will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for a period of 10 days from Fe...

iBrazilian, Indian startup satellite in ISRO's first mission in 2021 on Feb 28

In its first mission in 2021, Indias space agency ISRO planned to launch on February 28Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and three Indian payloads, including one built by a home-grown start-up.The satellites are slated to be launched onboard t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021