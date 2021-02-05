Left Menu

Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health discloses SEC probe, rebuts short-seller allegations

Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp said on Friday it had received a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a critical report published by noted short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research. The company said it intends to cooperate with the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:11 IST
Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health discloses SEC probe, rebuts short-seller allegations
Representative image

Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp said on Friday it had received a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a critical report published by noted short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research.

The company said it intends to cooperate with the investigation. Clover, however, pushed back against the report from Hindenburg, saying some claims in the report were "completely untrue", especially around accusations of Palihapitiya's dearth of diligence.

"We believe that Hindenburg, which takes pains to call out their altruism in saying that they are not short on CLOV stock, is foolheartedly seeking to redeem itself by posturing as a white knight of the financial markets," Clover executives Vivek Garipalli and Andrew Toy said in a blog post on Friday. They added that the report was "rife with ad-hominem attacks, sweeping inaccuracies and gross mischaracterizations".

On Thursday, Hindenburg published a scathing report, the title of which called Clover Health a "broken business," sending the insurance firm's shares down more than 10%, their biggest daily percentage drop in four months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man's charred body found inside SUV

A 28-year-old mans charred body was found inside an SUV parked by the Aligarh-Narora state highway near here, police said on Friday.The body was found in the vehicle on Thursday when the SUV was lying unattended by the roadside and curious ...

TN govt announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver

A few months ahead of Assemblyelections, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Fridayannounced waiver of Rs 12,110 crore crop loans availed by16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks.Making the announcement in the state assembly, ChiefMin...

Himachal govt to hold assembly budget session from Feb 26 to Mar 20

The Himachal Pradesh government will hold the budget session of the state assembly from February 26 to March 20, an official spokesperson said on Friday.The decision to hold the budget session has been taken in a state cabinet meeting chair...

Accused arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari bail in UK extradition case extended to April 9

A UK court presiding over the extradition case of Sanjay Bhandari, an accused arms dealer and proclaimed offender wanted in India on money laundering charges, extended his bail until April 9 at a case management hearing in London on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021