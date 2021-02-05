Left Menu

Himachal govt to hold assembly budget session from Feb 26 to Mar 20

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:53 IST
Himachal govt to hold assembly budget session from Feb 26 to Mar 20
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh government will hold the budget session of the state assembly from February 26 to March 20, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The decision to hold the budget session has been taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday, he said. The budget session will have 17 sittings, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations

The Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.The tender, which is largest in the country for setting up charging stations, has been floated by Delhi Transco Limited DT...

COVID-19 will force hospitals to delay other procedures -Paris hospital exec

Hospitals and intensive care units hardest hit by COVID-19 will need to start delaying some other procedures, Bruno Riou, head of the Paris AP-HP hospitals crisis team, said on Friday.Riou was speaking at a news conference after two leading...

Vested Finance raises $3.6mn funding from Moving Capital, Inflection Point Ventures, others

Online investment platform Vested Finance on Friday said it has raised USD 3.6 million about Rs 26.2 crore in funding from Moving Capital, Ovo Fund and TenOneTen Ventures in the US.The seed funding round also saw participation from Inflecti...

Doctors in Kerala observe fast protesting anomalies in pay revision

A section of government medicalcollege doctors in Kerala on Friday staged a one-day relayhunger strike demanding that government rectifyanomalies inthe pay revision of medical college lecturers.The protest was led by the Kerala Government M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021