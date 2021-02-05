Delhi govt floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations

Left Menu

The Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.The tender, which is largest in the country for setting up charging stations, has been floated by Delhi Transco Limited DTL, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said at a press conference.Each station will have five charging points, making it a total of 500 such points.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:05 IST
The Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.

The tender, which is largest in the country for setting up charging stations, has been floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), Power Minister Satyendar Jain said at a press conference.

Each station will have five charging points, making it a total of 500 such points. The charging stations will be set up within a year, Jain said.

There will be a mandate for minimum 20 per cent slow chargers and 10 per cent fast chargers at these charging stations to cater to all kinds of EVs. Majority of these sites will be at Metro stations and DTC bus depots, he said.

Under the electric vehicle policy of the Delhi government launched in August last year, electric vehicles are targeted to comprise 25 per cent of the total vehicle registrations in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the 'Switch Delhi' campaign for promoting adoption of electric vehicles and replace petrol and diesel driven ones that are one of main sources of pollution in Delhi.

Industry leaders have hailed Delhi government's 'Switch Delhi' campaign, said a city government statement.

