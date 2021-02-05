Left Menu

M&M's consolidated PAT slips 6 pc to Rs 159.6 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:25 IST
M&M's consolidated PAT slips 6 pc to Rs 159.6 cr in Dec quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Homegrown farm equipment and utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Friday reported a 6 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax from continuing and discontinued operations to Rs 159.6 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax from continuing and discontinued operations of Rs 170.69 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2020 stood at Rs 21,625.95 crore, against Rs 19,430.29 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

''In the consolidated financial statement, the loss from operation of SYMC (SsangYong Motor Company), including impairments, aggregating to Rs 1,938.35 crore, and gain on deconsolidation of SYMC as a subsidiary aggregating to Rs 940.03 crore, resulted in a net loss of Rs 998.32 crore, which has been presented as profit/loss from discontinued operations,'' the company said.

Out of this net loss, M&M said Rs 563.84 crore is attributable to the company.

SYMC filed an application before the bankruptcy court for commencement of rehabilitation proceedings on December 21, 2020. It is now preparing and plans to submit a pre-packaged rehabilitation plan (p-plan) with equity investment from an investor and debt from local lenders. There is no increase in M&M exposure as compared to the second quarter of 2020-21, it added.

On a standalone basis, M&M posted a 90 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 30.93 crore as against Rs 306.55 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

Based on the management judgement and best estimate assumptions of the realisation of the realisable value of the assets relating to SYMC, the company said it has recognised an impairment of Rs 1,210.48 crore in the standalone financial results.

Standalone revenue from operations was at Rs 14,215.90 crore as against Rs 12,345.29 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Commenting on the performance of the company in the third quarter, M&M Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka said, ''The demand both for the automotive and tractor segment remained very buoyant in this quarter and it was in the last quarter.'' Addressing reporters in a virtual press conference, he said, ''Clearly we don't see any sign of the demand slowing down in the next couple of quarters.'' What has been a bit of a concern is the supply constraint, more so in the automotive industry, not just for Mahindra but for everyone, he added.

In the third quarter, the company's domestic vehicle sales were down 7 per cent at 1,15,272 units as against 1,23,353 units in the year-ago period, it said.

Tractor sales were, however, up 20 per cent at 97,420 units, which is its highest-ever quarterly volume as against 81,435 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

The automotive segment clocked a revenue of Rs 8,606.17 crore during the quarter as against Rs 7,706.73 crore in the year-ago period. The farm equipment division posted a revenue of Rs 6,814.76 crore, compared with Rs 5,456.64 crore a year ago, the company said.

M&M said that during the quarter, capital allocation actions were targeted at loss-making subsidiaries, these actions have made a significant contribution to the financial performance. They include turnaround of businesses, restructuring to achieve profitability and exit from multiple businesses.

In the quarter, the company said its main concerns were supply issues, especially the shortage of semi-conductors impacted availability of ECUs, due to a high dependence on one supplier.

Also, there was a steep increase in commodity prices, partially offset by a sales prices increase and value engineering actions, it added.

Goenka said the two big concerns for the auto industry are the shortage of semi-conductors and rising commodity prices.

On the semiconductor shortage, he said it is a concern not just for Mahindra, and ''that's something we are perplexed with and something where the end is not clearly known as to when this problem will go away.'' M&M Ltd Executive Director (Automotive and Farm Sectors) Rajesh Jejurikar said, ''It is a day-to-day management issue, where there is a lot of uncertainty around what numbers will come in... It looks like given the global nature of the situation, it will be probably around June and July that it would normalise.'' On the outlook, the company said that for the auto sector, with many key indicators showing positive momentum, the calendar year 2021 has started with strong momentum. However, some significant challenges do exist, especially on the supply side and commodity prices.

As for the tractor industry, growth was supported by positive sentiment in rural parts of the country, specifically the agri economy which is driven by good monsoon, healthy reservoir levels, record kharif production, good rabi sowing, it said.

''On the back of these positive factors, it is expected that tractor demand will remain robust during the coming quarter as well,'' M&M said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bio-bubbles are mentally draining: Ravi Shastri calls for two-week break for Team India after IPL

Indias head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining. The Indian players havent been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Leag...

Belgians look forward to haircuts as COVID deaths slow

Belgium was expected on Friday to allow hairdressers to reopen mid-month in a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions as serious infections slow in a country with one of the worlds highest per capita death rates.The Belgian government, regio...

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah

The ban on saliva turned out to be a handicap for the bowlers since the sweat was not effective to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, he...

Demand has moved beyond pent-up to actual one: Das

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said demand in the economy has moved from being of pent-up nature to actual one, and the momentum is likely to sustain.Demand has now moved beyond pent-up demand to actual demand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021