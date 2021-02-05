Left Menu

HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership with MRO and supply chain MoUs

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Rolls-Royce on Friday agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two significant areas -- expanding the supply chain for both civil and defence aerospace and establishing an authorised maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:28 IST
HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership with MRO and supply chain MoUs
The two companies signed a LoI to work towards making Adour Mk871 engine parts in India. Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Rolls-Royce on Friday agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two significant areas -- expanding the supply chain for both civil and defence aerospace and establishing an authorised maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers. Through these new collaborations, the two companies will build on their partnership of over 60 years wherein Rolls-Royce engines have been 'Made in India' and supported by HAL under licence from Rolls-Royce.

"We are looking at new areas of cooperation and exports to countries which Rolls-Royce and HAL together contribute to in aerospace application," said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL. Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India and South Asia said, the British aerospace major is delighted to take this partnership to the next level through collaborations for sourcing as well as to set up servicing and maintenance support for our Adour engines.

"We share strong synergies with HAL and as we look at future programmes, we believe there is immense potential to further build on our shared capabilities," he said in a statement. The two companies have also signed a letter of intent to work towards making Adour Mk871 engine parts in India for several international customers.

In addition, HAL has recently been awarded new business with Rolls-Royce to supply forgings including shrouds, cases and seals for Rolls-Royce's Trent family of engines and for the Pearl 15 engines. These partnerships will further strengthen Rolls-Royce's regional service footprint and also help catapult India as a global hub for defence sourcing, assembly and MRO services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bio-bubbles are mentally draining: Ravi Shastri calls for two-week break for Team India after IPL

Indias head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining. The Indian players havent been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Leag...

Belgians look forward to haircuts as COVID deaths slow

Belgium was expected on Friday to allow hairdressers to reopen mid-month in a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions as serious infections slow in a country with one of the worlds highest per capita death rates.The Belgian government, regio...

Saliva ban made it difficult to maintain ball as sweat not effective: Bumrah

The ban on saliva turned out to be a handicap for the bowlers since the sweat was not effective to shine the ball, India pace spearhead Jasprit bumrah said on Friday after England called the shots on the opening day of the series-opener, he...

Demand has moved beyond pent-up to actual one: Das

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said demand in the economy has moved from being of pent-up nature to actual one, and the momentum is likely to sustain.Demand has now moved beyond pent-up demand to actual demand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021