Realme aspires to become tech-based lifestyle company

Leading smartphone maker Realmeis aspiring to become a technology-driven lifestyle brand andwill introduce new products in this segment, an official saidon Friday.

''We want to be known as a technology lifestylecompany. We already have some products in the internet ofthings (IoT) and smart living space and will introducemultiple items in this segment,'' Realme India CEO Madhav Shethsaid at the launch of new X7 series 5G handsets here.

The company will also roll out affordable 5G handsetsin future, he said.

Speaking about disruptions in the market due toCOVID-19, Sheth said the supply chain has normalised anddemand is back to normal.

The company had said 2020 was a ''phenomenal year'' forit.

Realme clocked a 25 per cent growth in smartphonesales at about 19 million units even a quarter was lost due tothe COVID-19 pandemic.

''I think the minimum would be nothing less than 25-30million handsets, that's what we are targeting for 2021,'' hesaid, adding that offline sales account for about 40 per cent.

The smartphone maker is planning to add 500 newoutlets under both franchisee and company-operated models.

