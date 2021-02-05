Left Menu

Shipping Corp Oct-Dec profit drops 55 pc to Rs 132 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:57 IST
The Shipping Corporation of India on Friday reported a 55.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 131.57 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 295.24 crore in the the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company dropped to Rs 872.82 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,275.48 crore earlier, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

