Shipping Corp Oct-Dec profit drops 55 pc to Rs 132 cr

The Shipping Corporation of India on Friday reported a 55.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 131.57 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 295.24 crore in the the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company dropped to Rs 872.82 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,275.48 crore earlier, the filing said.

