Left Menu

Malaysia Airlines aircraft lessors to vote Wednesday on restructuring, parent says

The lessors are among 40 creditors to which the airline owes 16 billion ringgit ($3.9 billion). To push ahead with its restructuring - a major step for the company, long beset by high costs and a bloated workforce and further upended by COVID-19 - Malaysia Airlines needs approval from aircraft operating lessors holding at least 75% of the money owed.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:55 IST
Malaysia Airlines aircraft lessors to vote Wednesday on restructuring, parent says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia Airlines' aircraft operating lessors will vote on the airline's restructuring scheme on Wednesday, the parent company of the national carrier said on Saturday. The lessors are among 40 creditors to which the airline owes 16 billion ringgit ($3.9 billion).

To push ahead with its restructuring - a major step for the company, long beset by high costs and a bloated workforce and further upended by COVID-19 - Malaysia Airlines needs approval from aircraft operating lessors holding at least 75% of the money owed. Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG), confirming the date of the meeting first reported by The Edge Weekly, said creditors have been divided into seven classes and that it is only taking aircraft operating lessors to the British court that is adjudicating its restructuring plans.

Last month, MAG said it had obtained the court's approval to proceed with the meeting, the outcome of which will be reported to the court at a hearing on Feb. 22. The airline hopes to reach bilateral agreements with other classes of creditors like aircraft finance lessors and planemakers such as Boeing and Airbus before the court proceedings conclude.

MAG had said it expects the court process and restructuring to conclude by the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP chief J P Nadda visits Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Bengal's Malda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in West Bengals Malda district.Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state ahead of assembly polls, was briefed by top officials about the act...

Farmers in Karnataka blocked highways protesting Centre's farm laws

Farmers on Saturday blockedhighways in different parts of Karnataka, to expresssolidarity with the ryots protesting against the contentiousagriculture laws introduced by the Centre, in New Delhi anddemanding withdrawal of the legislations.I...

Taylor Sheridan sets 'Yellowstone' prequel series at Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan is developing a prequel series to his critically-acclaimed show Yellowstone for Paramount Plus.Sheridan, who created and executive produced the Kevin Costner-starrer Yellowstone, has struck a massive new overall deal with Vi...

Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university

Turkeys president has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the countrys most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of protests.President Recep Tayyip Erdogans decision, published in the Official Gazette Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021