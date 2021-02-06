Left Menu

India, EU hold high-level dialogue, discuss ways to promote trade

It was held on Friday.During the discussions, the ministers agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:05 IST
India, EU hold high-level dialogue, discuss ways to promote trade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India and the European Union (EU) have held the first high-level dialogue (HLD) and discussed ways to promote bilateral trade and investments, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. It was held on Friday.

During the discussions, the ministers ''agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times'', it said. The ministers also agreed to meet within the next three months, with an objective for reaching a consensus on a host of bilateral trade and investment cooperation issues including a bilateral Regulatory Dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP chief J P Nadda visits Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Bengal's Malda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in West Bengals Malda district.Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state ahead of assembly polls, was briefed by top officials about the act...

Farmers in Karnataka blocked highways protesting Centre's farm laws

Farmers on Saturday blockedhighways in different parts of Karnataka, to expresssolidarity with the ryots protesting against the contentiousagriculture laws introduced by the Centre, in New Delhi anddemanding withdrawal of the legislations.I...

Taylor Sheridan sets 'Yellowstone' prequel series at Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan is developing a prequel series to his critically-acclaimed show Yellowstone for Paramount Plus.Sheridan, who created and executive produced the Kevin Costner-starrer Yellowstone, has struck a massive new overall deal with Vi...

Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university

Turkeys president has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the countrys most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of protests.President Recep Tayyip Erdogans decision, published in the Official Gazette Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021