TDP MLA resigns in protest over move to privatise RINL

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:25 IST
Visakhapatnam, Feb 6 (PTI): Former Minister and TeluguDesam legislator G Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said he hassubmitted his resignation from his post in protest againstthe Centre's decision toprivatise Rashtriya Ispat NigamLimited that has a steel plant here.

Rao, representing the north Assembly constituency inVisakhapatnam,said the resignation letter has been sent tothe Speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, all trade unions affiliated to the steel plantand civil societiescontinued their stir for the seconddaytoday protesting against themove toprivatise the steelplant.

The Union Cabinet has cleared the privatisation ofsteel-maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), DIPAM(Department of Investment and Public Asset Management)Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on February 3.

The RINL strategic sale proceeds would be part of thedisinvestment target for next fiscal.

The government has budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore fromdisinvestment in 2021-22 fiscal beginning April 1.

PTI COR GDKNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

