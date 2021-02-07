Left Menu

Two killed, 11 hurt in Bihar as bus falls into ditch

PTI | Nawada | Updated: 07-02-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two women were killed and 11others injured on Sunday morning when the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Bihar's Nawada district, a police officer said.

The bus was on its way to Nalanda district from Jamshedpur in neighbouring Jharkhand, when the incident occurred around 5 am at Karakhunt valley in Rajauli police station area here.

The driver lost control over the vehicle, which then overturned, skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch, Station House Officer (SHO) Darbari Choudhary said.

The deceased have been identified as Kusum Devi and Rukhsana Khatoon - both in their mid-30s and residents of Nalanda district -- the SHO said.

All 11 injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Rajauli, where doctors, after providing first-aid, referred them to Nawada Sadar hospital, he said Local MLA Prakash Veer visited the patients in the Rajauli hospital and enquired about their condition, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

