Left Menu

Octro expands business overseas, says ban on game helping foreign firms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:01 IST
Octro expands business overseas, says ban on game helping foreign firms

Online gaming company Octro has started expanding its business overseas after traction in its casino and card games, namely PlayRummy and Teen Patti, according to a senior company official.

The firm's Chief Marketing Officer Manav Sethi said the move of some state governments to ban online gaming is helping gaming companies that are registered outside India.

''By March of 2021, we would start the user acquisition for international markets,'' Sethi told PTI.

He claimed that the company has seen 100 per cent growth year-on-year, and its revenue is in three digits of crore on Indian currency.

Octro owns online games including PlayRummy, Teen Patti, Indian Rummy, Tambola and Soccer Battles. The company's card games involve real monetary transactions that it calls a game of skills.

''We have gotten growth on these sides, basically the card and casino side. We have also seen some success on the real money gaming side. So, why don't we take these IPs (internet protocol) international.

''That is where our next round of investment in terms of capital, people and time is going into. We have two very clear tracks -- build an IP that can go global, and the second track is to take our existing IP globally,'' Sethi said.

Talking about impact of the recent move of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments that recently to ban online games, Sethi said a lot of lottery- or speculations-based gaming platforms from overseas have started reaching out to Indians that do not even fall in the category of game of skills.

''A lottery is a game of chance, roulette is a game of chance. A lot of these foreign incorporated entities have already entered India and are already enticing Indians to play them. There is no regulation that bans them,'' Sethi said.

He added that the money that should accrue to Indian exchequers, or the taxes that should accrue to Indian governments by this ban, all of that is moving to those entities that are not incorporated in India.

The Telangana government had issued two new Ordinances amending the Telangana Gaming Act, 1974, to ban online gambling by adding a new definition of 'cyber space' in the legislation, making betting and gambling through the internet illegal.

Subsequently, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments also made similar amendments banning online rummy for stakes.

The Telangana government has said that the addiction to online rummy games has affected various sections of society, including students and women.

Octro's games are among the list of games that have been banned by the three state governments.

Sethi said that nowhere, there is any data on record about the number of people that have been affected by online money games.

He also said the state government should have a meaningful discussion with gaming companies as the move to ban this is adversely impacting foreign direct investments and growth of the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1st India-England Test, Day 3: Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday.England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0 Joe Root lbw Nadeem 218 Ben Stokes c Pujara b...

Maha: IMA organises marathon in Latur

Some 1,000 people took part in a marathon organized on Sunday morning by the Latur unit of the Indian Medical Association.The marathon, which commenced from bypass road in the city in the 3 kilometer, 5km, and 10km categories, was flagged o...

Janus Metz to direct 'Bastard Love'

Danish filmmaker Janus Metz, who made his feature film debut with the award-winning sports drama BorgMcEnroe, is gearing up to direct Bastard Love as his next feature.The Scandinavian project is co-penned by Metz and Danish author Kamilla H...

Ensure rescue of pilgrims from Guj: Rupani to Uttarakhand CM

In view of a glacier burst inUttarakhand, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sundayrequested his counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensureimmediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded inthe northern state.A part of the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021