Sushil Kumar Gupta resigns as Chairman & MD of Asian Hotels (West)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:25 IST
Hospitality firm Asian Hotels (West) on Sunday said that Sushil Kumar Gupta has resigned as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

''Sushil Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, has resigned from the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, effective from February 6, 2021,''Asian Hotels (West) said in a filing to BSE.

His resignation has been accepted by the board of directors of the company, it added.

