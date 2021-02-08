HarperCollins India to publish Naheed Phiroze Patel's brilliant coming-of-age novel A Mirror Made of Rain

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce that it has acquired the rights to publish Naheed Phiroze Patel's brilliant coming-of-age novel, A Mirror Made of Rain. Publishing under the prestigious Fourth Estate imprint and set for release in April 2021, this intricately textured work of fiction, is both riveting and discomfiting, as it brings alive a world and characters that are complex, layered and flawed, yet breathtakingly real.

The book has elicited some warm advance praise and here's what writer Diksha Basu has to say about it, "A Mirror Made of Rain is luminous - a blistering and unflinching commentary on family, love, pain, addiction and destruction. We are lucky to have Naheed Patel writing." "I began writing A Mirror Made of Rain as a way to come to terms with the untimely death of my father. I hoped, by writing a character based on him, to keep him a part of my life for a bit longer. As I got further into the story, however, I was taken over by an all-consuming need to explore the sense of unbelonging felt by my protagonist, Noomi, and to capture the maelstrom of loss, joy, grief and tender moments that make up a life. The novel's epicenter is the dysfunctional relationship between Noomi and her mother, Asha, and I wanted to portray the unravelling of their lives with honesty and empathy, reaching into the hearts of these two women to reveal the darkness that addiction and mental illness casts over a family. In the wonderful editorial team at HarperCollins, I found the best possible champions for my novel," said Naheed Phiroze Patel.

"Naheed Phiroze Patel's first novel is intelligent, humorous - yet sharp and merciless in its portrayal of a fraught mother-daughter relationship, and the universal struggle all children undertake in order to not turn into their parents. But for all the direness of the subject matter, what shines through is hope and an affirmation of life, without any of the attendant sentimentality. A Mirror Made of Rain is an exceptional work, and we at HarperCollins India are looking forward very much to bringing this novel to readers," said Rahul Soni, Executive Editor - Literary at HarperCollins Publishers India. "A Mirror Made of Rain is an exceptionally accomplished first novel, a book that is going to be thought of and talked about for a long time to come. We're delighted to be publishing Naheed's remarkable work of fiction this April, under our prestigious Fourth Estate imprint," said Udayan Mitra, Publisher - Literary at HarperCollins Publishers India.

