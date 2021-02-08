Left Menu

Ceat Tyres launches label-rated tyres in India

Hence, we see this system playing a huge role in empowering the customers to make the right decisions. The endeavour to make it products even more customer friendly has led to the introduction of the tyre rating system in India, the company said.Ceat has already implemented a similar performance rating also known as labelling norms in European and Middle East markets as per required regulations, it added.The FuelSmarrt tyres are available in 12-14 inches for premium hatchbacks, while the SecuraDrive range of tyres are available in 15 inches for premium sedans and compact SUVs, Ceat Tyres said.

08-02-2021
Ceat Tyres on Monday said it is launching label-rated tyres in India in line with international rating systems prevalent in the tyre industry to help customers take informed decisions before buying tyres for their vehicles.

Under the initiative, Ceat will introduce performance indicator ratings for its premium offerings --Fuelsmarrt and SecuraDrive range of tyres. The ratings are based on important tyre performance indicators like rolling resistance, wet grip and tyre noise level, the company said in a statement.

Higher rating of rolling resistance indicates better fuel saving while higher wet grip ratings indicate solid braking capability of the tyre and a lower noise level connotes a more comfortable drive, it added.

