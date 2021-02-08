Century Plyboards arm's new unit in Africa begins commercial production

Century Plyboards (India) on Monday said its subsidiary's newly set up veneer manufacturing unit in Africa has started commercial production.

''The newly set up veneer manufacturing unit of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Century Gabon SUARL at Gabon in Africa, has successfully started its commercial production today, i.e. February 8, 2021,'' Century Plyboards said in a regulatory filing. It said the unit has an operating capacity of peeling 200 cubic meters of timber per day and would be initially manufacturing face veneer and core veneer.

Shares of Century Plyboards (India) were trading 3.47 percent higher at Rs 283.15 apiece on BSE.

