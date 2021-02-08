Left Menu

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds ($34.6 million), completing the break-up of Philip Green's empire. Like rival ASOS's purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, concessions or franchises.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:39 IST
Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for 25.2 million pounds ($34.6 million), completing the break-up of Philip Green's empire.

Like rival ASOS's purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, concessions or franchises. Administrators Deloitte said all 214 Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis stores will permanently close. Some 260 head office staff will transfer to Boohoo, leaving 2,450 retail staff at risk of redundancy.

Monday's deal follows Boohoo's purchase last month of the Debenhams brand out of administration for 55 million pounds. That deal also excluded Debenhams' stores and its 12,000 staff. All Debenhams' UK stores will permanently close this year. "This is a great acquisition for the group as we extend our market share across a broader demographic, capitalising on growth opportunities as more and more customers shop online," said Boohoo's executive chairman Mahmud Kamani.

The three brands generated revenue of about 428 million pounds across all channels in the year to August 29 2020. Shares in Boohoo were down 3.9% at 0840 GMT, with sentiment dented by speculation the UK government is considering an online sales tax. Shares in ASOS were down 2.9%.

While the internet has been reshaping the British retail landscape for more than a decade, multiple lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19 have accelerated the move to home shopping. Arcadia fell into administration in November owing creditors hundreds of millions of pounds and threatening more than 13,000 jobs.

Its collapse was the biggest corporate failure of the pandemic so far. The administrators sold the Evans brand to Australia's City Chic for 23 million pounds in December.

In total the administrators have raised more than 500 million pounds for Arcadia's creditors, with the process to generate proceeds from the group's property portfolio ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy; experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in: U'khand CM.

Breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in Ukhand CM....

S Africa puts on hold AstraZeneca vaccination rollout after concern over efficacy

The planned vaccination rollout programme of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines provided to South Africa by Indias Serum Institute has been put on hold after global concerns about its efficacy, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.Some o...

UK considers booster jab to combat South African COVID variant

Britain on Monday indicated that scientists are exploring the possibility of an additional booster jab for later in the year in order to tackle any COVID-19 variants that may try to escape the immunity levels provided by the current vaccina...

Should I Get a Lawyer for a Dog Bite in California?

Being bitten by a dog can be a traumatic experience, as well as extremely dangerous and even deadly. On top of the injuries caused by these attacks, the psychological trauma a victim experiences can last for years. This is especially true w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021