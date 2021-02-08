Left Menu

Kaanbhatt movie won 15 national, international film festival awards

"Kaanbhatt" a Marathi feature film featuring Marathi actor Bhavya Shinde and Rugved Mule now has the reason to celebrate as the film won 15 plus awards in National and international film festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:01 IST
Kaanbhatt movie won 15 national, international film festival awards
Kaanbhatt logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "Kaanbhatt" a Marathi feature film featuring Marathi actor Bhavya Shinde and Rugved Mule now has the reason to celebrate as the film won 15 plus awards in National and international film festival. The film won South film and Art's Academy Chile (Best Female Director), Chatrapati Shivaji International Film Festival (Best Writer), Lakecity International Film Festival (Best Female Director), Ayodhya Film Festival (Best Children Film), White Unicorn International Film Festival (Best Children Film), New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival (Best Writer), Druk International Film Festival (Best Children Film), 8th Noida International Film Festival (best Writer), Virgin Springs Cinefest (Best Children Film), Accolade Global Film Competition (Best Children Film) & Port Blair International Film Festival (Best Children Film).

Recently the makers of Kaanbhatt released the Trailer of the film which is getting tremendous response from the audience and critics also appreciate it. The story revolves around small boy Rugved Mule Journey of a young boy about his dream and desire where he who is forced to follow others word but destiny has something else for him. The story depicts the relationship between Ved and Science. Aparana S Hosing's directorial Kaanbhatt is produced under the banner of Rash productions and also produced by Aparana S Hosing. The film is releasing on 19th February 2021.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now South Africa halts AstraZeneca rolloutSouth Africa halted Mondays planned rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild i...

Breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy; experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in: U'khand CM.

Breaking of glacier seems to have caused Chamoli tragedy experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in Ukhand CM....

S Africa puts on hold AstraZeneca vaccination rollout after concern over efficacy

The planned vaccination rollout programme of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines provided to South Africa by Indias Serum Institute has been put on hold after global concerns about its efficacy, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.Some o...

UK considers booster jab to combat South African COVID variant

Britain on Monday indicated that scientists are exploring the possibility of an additional booster jab for later in the year in order to tackle any COVID-19 variants that may try to escape the immunity levels provided by the current vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021