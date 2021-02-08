Kaanbhatt movie won 15 national, international film festival awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "Kaanbhatt" a Marathi feature film featuring Marathi actor Bhavya Shinde and Rugved Mule now has the reason to celebrate as the film won 15 plus awards in National and international film festival. The film won South film and Art's Academy Chile (Best Female Director), Chatrapati Shivaji International Film Festival (Best Writer), Lakecity International Film Festival (Best Female Director), Ayodhya Film Festival (Best Children Film), White Unicorn International Film Festival (Best Children Film), New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival (Best Writer), Druk International Film Festival (Best Children Film), 8th Noida International Film Festival (best Writer), Virgin Springs Cinefest (Best Children Film), Accolade Global Film Competition (Best Children Film) & Port Blair International Film Festival (Best Children Film).

Recently the makers of Kaanbhatt released the Trailer of the film which is getting tremendous response from the audience and critics also appreciate it. The story revolves around small boy Rugved Mule Journey of a young boy about his dream and desire where he who is forced to follow others word but destiny has something else for him. The story depicts the relationship between Ved and Science. Aparana S Hosing's directorial Kaanbhatt is produced under the banner of Rash productions and also produced by Aparana S Hosing. The film is releasing on 19th February 2021.

