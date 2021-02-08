Left Menu

Profit at Japan''s SoftBank zooms on lucrative investments

Although companies have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, some companies, including those SoftBank has invested in, are proving beneficiaries of the need for people around the world to stay home. Its SoftBank mobile carrier, which was the first in Japan to offer the iPhone, remains popular.Son acknowledged some of its investments have set off worries, such as office-sharing space company WeWork.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:23 IST
Profit at Japan''s SoftBank zooms on lucrative investments

Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. reported Monday a whopping 1.17 trillion yen (USD 11 billion) profit for the October-December quarter as its investments rose in value. SoftBank's profits were far better than what analysts had expected, zooming up 21-fold from the 55 billion yen profit recorded the previous year.

The value of its investments rose, including in DoorDash, a U.S. food delivery service, and Uber, a U.S. technology company that offers ride-hailing and deliveries.

Quarterly sales edged up 7% to 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion).

SoftBank's investment portfolio got an overall healthy boost from the booming global stock market. Although companies have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, some companies, including those SoftBank has invested in, are proving beneficiaries of the need for people around the world to stay home. SoftBank has an array of investments, mostly in technology companies, through its Vision Funds. Recently, SoftBank's bottom line benefited from selling its stake in U.S. mobile carrier Sprint and British IOT company Arm because the selling price was higher than the purchasing price. SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters the world is still facing hard times because of the coronavirus pandemic, but expressed hope the situation will improve later this year. SoftBank also has invested in other powerful companies such as Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce, retail and net conglomerate. Son said Alibaba's operations have been recovering recently. Its SoftBank mobile carrier, which was the first in Japan to offer the iPhone, remains popular.

Son acknowledged some of its investments have set off worries, such as office-sharing space company WeWork. But he compared SoftBank to “the goose that lays the golden eggs,” not rotten eggs, arguing that Alibaba, Sprint and other companies were the golden eggs. SoftBank is not just an investment company but a manufacturing company, he said. “Our goose has been creating eggs inside its stomach that will be born as gold,” Son said. In recent years, Son has been pushing AI, or artificial intelligence, which he believes will prove vital to the business sectors he's banking on, such as robots doing deliveries and automated driving. SoftBank is also focused on renewable energy in Japan, a nation where the public has, in part, turned sour on nuclear energy after the Fukushima nuclear disaster 10 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England set India 420-run target after scoring 178 in second innings

England set India a daunting 420-run target to win the first Test after scoring 178 in their second innings on day four here on Monday.England found the going tough in their second essay after the visitors bowled out India for 337 in their ...

Ration kits being provided by Uttarakhand govt to those displaced from their homes: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Ration kits being provided by Uttarakhand govt to those displaced from their homes CM Trivendra Singh Rawat....

Firozabad: Two-year-old boy drowns in pond

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the Mattsena police station area here, an official said on Monday.According to SHO Vinay Kumar Mishra, the incident took place on Sunday when Aryan was playing with a pup.The body was recovered from t...

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces shooting for 'Deewar'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday reminisced working on his superhit film Deewar, as he visited the same location where he had shot a sequence for the movie. Big B took to Instagram to share a picture from the location as he revisited the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021