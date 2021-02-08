Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 94; silver jumps Rs 340

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:54 IST
Gold gains Rs 94; silver jumps Rs 340
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gold prices on Monday gained Rs 94 to Rs 46,877 per 10 gram, supported by recovery in international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,783 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 340 to Rs 68,391 per kg, from Rs 68,051 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with gains at USD 1,815 per ounce and at USD 27.16 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Gold prices traded up from support levels on disappointing US payroll data and stimulus hopes.'' Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, ''Gold prices edged higher on as weaker-than-expected US jobs data re-ignited concerns over a recovery in the world's largest economy, pressuring the dollar and boosting bullion's appeal.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep test series v S Africa

Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0.Chasing a target of 37...

ENV Media recruits Robin Hallengren as Head of SEO and rolls out a new front-end solution for brands

ENV Media is strengthening its management team with the recruitment of Robin Hallengren as Head of SEO. Robin Hallengren served most recently as SEO Manager for LeoVegas Gaming Group and will assume his new position with immediate effect. T...

Famed production designer Roy Christopher dies at 85

Roy Christopher, the multiple Emmy-winning production designer behind numerous awards shows as well as Murphy Brown, Frasier, and Wings, died on February 2. He was 85. According to Variety, a representative confirmed to the outlet that Chri...

England set India 420-run target after scoring 178 in second innings

England set India a daunting 420-run target to win the first Test after scoring 178 in their second innings on day four here on Monday.England found the going tough in their second essay after the visitors bowled out India for 337 in their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021