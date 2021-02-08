Left Menu

Kellton Tech launches KeLive, building management solution underpinned with AI, smart analytics

Kellton Tech, a global leader in digital transformation, integration, and enterprise intelligence, has announced the launch of KeLive -- a one-stop, cloud-based, and intelligent building management system. KeLive is engineered to help real estate agencies and property management companies automate rule-based tasks and manage administrative operations anywhere, anytime, and across devices.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:41 IST
Kellton Tech launches KeLive, building management solution underpinned with AI, smart analytics
Kellton Tech. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kellton Tech, a global leader in digital transformation, integration, and enterprise intelligence, has announced the launch of KeLive -- a one-stop, cloud-based, and intelligent building management system. KeLive is engineered to help real estate agencies and property management companies automate rule-based tasks and manage administrative operations anywhere, anytime, and across devices. The smart building management solution, KeLive, harnesses disruptive PropTech technologies, including AI, IoT, automation, intelligent analytics, and cloud, to help property managers and building management companies manage to build administration effectively. It offers a user-friendly interface with a unified platform allowing seamless and real-time monitoring, control, and management of end-to-end building administrative and operational tasks. KeLive enables users to disrupt the resident management services market while operating profitably. Designed to foster modular, scalable, agile, and technology-intensive solutions, KeLive is designed to operate within both manned and unmanned building blocks. It is currently conceptualized to serve the UK and the European markets.

"Yet again, we have displayed our commitment towards creating innovative solutions for our customers in the real estate market," said Gerard Eivers, G.M. Kellton Tech (EMEA). "With KeLive, we empower residential management companies and real estate agencies to take advantage of integration and continuous innovation. The cornerstones to growth and success in the experience economy," Gerard added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date

Farmer unions agitating against the three agri laws on Monday asked the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue.They,...

WTO delays ruling on U.S. metal tariffs to second half of 2021

The World Trade Organization has delayed until at least the second half of 2021 its ruling on metal tariffs imposed by the United States, giving President Joe Biden more time if he wishes to settle the disputes. The WTO panel handling chall...

HC declines Amazon''s request to keep in abeyance for a week its decision to stay the status quo order regarding Future-Reliance deal.

HC declines Amazons request to keep in abeyance for a week its decision to stay the status quo order regarding Future-Reliance deal....

Having vaccine does not mean we should be complacent: Vardhan

Having the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean one should be complacent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday stressing that preventive measures must be followed now and in the near future as well. These remarks were made by Vardha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021