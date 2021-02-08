Left Menu

Billionaire Gores backs Matterport listing with $2.9 bln blank-check deal

Matterport Inc, which makes makes 3D cameras for virtual tours of real estate, will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores in a deal that values the combined entity at $2.9 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:00 IST
Billionaire Gores backs Matterport listing with $2.9 bln blank-check deal

Matterport Inc, which makes makes 3D cameras for virtual tours of real estate, will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores in a deal that values the combined entity at $2.9 billion, the companies said on Monday. The deal with Gores Holdings VI Inc is expected to provide $640 million in proceeds to Matterport, including a private investment of $295 million from investors Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group and Fidelity Management & Research Co.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in demand for Matterport's products, as people stayed at home and preferred virtual property tours. In May last year, the company introduced "Matterport Capture", an iPhone app to enable users to scan spaces through their phones, without the aid of a 3D camera.

California-headquartered Matterport also offers a platform that allows users to upload and view the spaces they have scanned. Some 248 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) raised around $83 billion through IPOs in 2020, more than the prior five years combined, according to SPAC Research. The pace has only intensified in 2021, with 91 SPAC IPOs completed so far to raise $25.8 billion.

A blank check firm, also known as a SPAC, is a shell company that raises funds through an initial public offering (IPO) with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger. Alec Gores, who founded the Gores Group, is one of the most prolific SPAC dealmakers in the United States.

Gores Holding IV Inc, another SPAC backed by the investor, took wholesale mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage public through a $16-billion deal, making it the biggest SPAC merger of all time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U’khand floods: CM says ISRO, DRDO helping to ascertain exact cause; relief work immediate priority

As multi-agency relief operations continue in Chamoli and adjoining areas of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday said a comprehensive analysis of the entire incident is being carried out to avert future tragedies, and a...

After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date

Farmer unions agitating against the three agri laws on Monday asked the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue.They,...

WTO delays ruling on U.S. metal tariffs to second half of 2021

The World Trade Organization has delayed until at least the second half of 2021 its ruling on metal tariffs imposed by the United States, giving President Joe Biden more time if he wishes to settle the disputes. The WTO panel handling chall...

HC declines Amazon''s request to keep in abeyance for a week its decision to stay the status quo order regarding Future-Reliance deal.

HC declines Amazons request to keep in abeyance for a week its decision to stay the status quo order regarding Future-Reliance deal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021