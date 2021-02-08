Left Menu

Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation slashes interest rates on housing loans

This interest rate is much lower than that offered by private banks, he said.The reduction in interest rate will bring down the loan payment instalment from Rs 803 per lakh to Rs 760 per lakh, the statement said.The corporation is planning to soon launch an attractive housing loan package for middle class and weaker sections, it said.Last week, the Delhi government reduced circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20 per cent for a period of six month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:07 IST
Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation slashes interest rates on housing loans

In a good news for home buyers, the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited has slashed interest rates on housing loans from 7.45 per cent to 6.75 per cent, an official statement said on Monday. The move comes days after the Delhi government reduced circle rates on properties by 20 per cent. Cooperative Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has instructed the corporation to slash the rates on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement from Delhi government said.

''With the directions of the Delhi government, the rate of interest for Delhiites to take housing loans has been reduced from 7.45 per cent to 6.75 per cent,'' said Rajesh Goyal, chairman of the corporation. This interest rate is much lower than that offered by private banks, he said.

The reduction in interest rate will bring down the loan payment instalment from Rs 803 per lakh to Rs 760 per lakh, the statement said.

The corporation is planning to soon launch an attractive housing loan package for middle class and weaker sections, it said.

Last week, the Delhi government reduced circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties by 20 per cent for a period of six month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U’khand floods: CM says ISRO, DRDO helping to ascertain exact cause; relief work immediate priority

As multi-agency relief operations continue in Chamoli and adjoining areas of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday said a comprehensive analysis of the entire incident is being carried out to avert future tragedies, and a...

After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date

Farmer unions agitating against the three agri laws on Monday asked the government to fix a date for the next round of talks, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to end their stir and invited them to resume the dialogue.They,...

WTO delays ruling on U.S. metal tariffs to second half of 2021

The World Trade Organization has delayed until at least the second half of 2021 its ruling on metal tariffs imposed by the United States, giving President Joe Biden more time if he wishes to settle the disputes. The WTO panel handling chall...

HC declines Amazon''s request to keep in abeyance for a week its decision to stay the status quo order regarding Future-Reliance deal.

HC declines Amazons request to keep in abeyance for a week its decision to stay the status quo order regarding Future-Reliance deal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021