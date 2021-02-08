Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar steadies, analysts flag potential short squeeze

Some analysts have flagged the likelihood that the same speculators will be forced out of their short positions by a rise in the dollar. Net bearish bets on the dollar by speculators fell to $29.95 billion for the week ended Feb. 2, compared with a net short position of $33.81 billion for the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:16 IST
FOREX-Dollar steadies, analysts flag potential short squeeze
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar steadied on Monday, recovering some ground against a basket of peer currencies after falling sharply on worse than expected U.S. jobs data last week.

The dollar index traded 0.2% higher on the day, at 91.174. . On Friday, it fell as low as 90.981 after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in January and job losses the previous month were greater than initially reported. Speculators have been reducing short positions - bets the dollar will weaken - on the currency. Some analysts have flagged the likelihood that the same speculators will be forced out of their short positions by a rise in the dollar.

Net bearish bets on the dollar by speculators fell to $29.95 billion for the week ended Feb. 2, compared with a net short position of $33.81 billion for the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING said, that even if the USD recovery stalls, "we could continue to see evidence of a USD short squeeze in the coming weeks".

The euro traded 0.2% lower against the dollar on Monday, at $1.2029. In a note to clients, J.P. Morgan strategists said they "have growing confidence of underperformance of EUR vs USD".

"That warrants two changes to the portfolio: 1) rotating away from USD to fund trades primarily out of EUR, and 2) selling EUR/USD outright in spot." Investor morale in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in February as lockdowns to suppress the COVID-19 caseload left their mark on the economy, which lost touch with other regions in the world as they recovered further, a survey by Sentix showed.

Sentix's investor sentiment index for the euro zone fell back into negative territory, dropping to -0.2 from 1.3 in January. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 1.9. The British pound bought $1.3686, 0.3% lower to the dollar.

The dollar was quoted at 105.62 yen, having pulled back from a three-month high reached on Friday. In the cryptocurrency market, ethereum spot prices rose nearly 3% to $1,660 after the listing of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Sunday.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, rose 1.2% to $39,347. The onshore yuan edged up to 6.4547 per dollar, but trade is likely to be subdued before the week-long Chinese New Year holidays beginning Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was off 0.3% at $0.7657. Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar traded 0.2% lower at $0.7182.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Power Minister RK Singh visits Tapovan, says rescue efforts on

Union Power Minister RK Singh visited Chamoli on Monday to review the situation after Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project suffered heavy damage following avalanche and flash floods on Sunday. The minister said that efforts are on to rescue...

Nepal-India border issue should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and dialogue: Oli

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that the border issue with India should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and political dialogue on the basis of facts and evidence, equality, dignity and justice, instead of bowing...

SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity in pension benefits of armed forces

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking removal of disparity in pension benefits to the armed forces personnel under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao an...

South African opposition slams govt vaccination drive amid halted AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Johannesburg South Africa, February 8 ANISputnik South Africas political opposition has slammed the countrys government for its handling of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out after Johannesburg halted its plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021