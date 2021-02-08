Left Menu

Tesla stashes $1.5 bln in bitcoin, to accept as payment for cars soon

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:40 IST
Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash. It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term".

Bitcoin surged after Tesla made the disclosure to hit a record high.(https://bit.ly/3q53p1m)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

