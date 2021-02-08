Left Menu

JSHL Q3 net profit grows over three-fold to Rs 270 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:36 IST
JSHL Q3 net profit grows over three-fold to Rs 270 cr

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) on Monday posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 270 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, JSHL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during October-December 2020 increased to Rs 3,172 crore, against Rs 2,512 crore in the year-ago period.

JSHL's expenses were at Rs 2,897 crore as against Rs 2,408 crore a year ago.

In a statement, the company said that during the third quarter, strong demand was registered in the auto, pipe and tube, metro rail, and railway wagon segments.

A quick normalisation in supply chain post the peak-COVID-19 period, uptick in demand from rural and urban centres, and renewed efforts by the industry helped in reviving the stainless steel demand in a short span.

In the statement, JSHL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''JSHL's performance is a result of our strong focus on streamlining operational capabilities, consistent process improvement, and addition of value-added products in our mix.'' On the proposals made in the Budget 2020-21 for the steel sector, he said the domestic stainless steel industry will be adversely impacted by the recent announcements.

In her Budget Speech 2021 last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slashing of import duties on a number of steel items, besides revoking the anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty (CVD) on certain steel products.

Jindal said suspension and revocation of duties will grant smooth access to Chinese and Indonesian-subsidised stainless steel products into the Indian market.

''This will not only be detrimental for the organised players, but the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) sector, which caters to 35 per cent of the total stainless steel demand, would be forced to shut.

''We urge the government to review this decision soon as it is against the essence of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MoD signs contract with BEL for procuring of ship-borne software-defined radio system

The defence ministry on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited BEL to procure a software-defined radio tactical ship-borne system worth over Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official statement.The procurement of SDR-Tac sof...

Johnson confident in COVID-19 vaccines as South Africa pauses AstraZeneca rollout

London UK, February 8 ANISputnik The UK government is very confident about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africas decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZenecaOx...

Egypt says concrete wall will protect resort of Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt says a recently constructed 36 km concrete and wire barrier encircling Sharm el-Sheikh will help protect tourism at the Red Sea resort on the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula. Authorities in southern Sinai hope to revitalise touris...

Maha: Man's burnt body found in car, 3 relatives detained

A man was killed, his body setablaze and his car dumped in a pit in Jalna in Maharashtra,after which three relatives were detained for questioning,police said on Monday.Ramesh Shelke, a resident of Pohegaon, had gone toMehkar for some work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021