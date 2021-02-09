Left Menu

Veteran IT Industry leader, Shigeru Harasawa, joins Sales Acceleration Company, Vymo, as Japan President

Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for over 125,000 users in 60 plus leading financial institutions across the World, today announced that veteran IT Industry leader, Shigeru Harasawa, has been appointed as Japan President.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:03 IST
Shigeru Harasawa, Vymo Japan President. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo (Japan), February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for over 125,000 users in 60 plus leading financial institutions across the World, today announced that veteran IT Industry leader, Shigeru Harasawa, has been appointed as Japan President. Harasawa joins Vymo from leading Enterprise AI company, DataRobot, where he helped build the business in Japan from the ground up as its Country Manager.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Harasawa has held leadership positions in startups such as Netezza, DataStax, and DataRobot and also at large IT companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle. As Japan President, Harasawa will lead Vymo's business in the region, reporting directly to the CEO, Yamini Bhat, and invest in building strategic alliances to ensure the success of Vymo's customers. "Japan is a key strategic region for Vymo. Over the last year, we have validated our solution across some of the largest financial institutions in the country. We're confident that Harasawa-san's leadership and experience will help us serve our customers better and grow our presence in the region," said Yamini Bhat, Vymo's Co-founder and CEO, while speaking on the news.

"I am excited to be joining Vymo. I believe the product is well-positioned to serve the needs of Japanese companies. While CRM and sales software tend to focus solely on sales managers, Vymo's product is also extremely relevant for sales reps. This drives high adoption and impacts sales outcomes. I am confident Vymo will become a de-facto standard for sales teams in Japan in the near future," said Shigeru Harasawa, Vymo Japan President. Vymo's product helps salespeople:

* report their sales activities automatically; * plan customer engagement intelligently; and

* adopt winning behaviors to improve outcomes Vymo is available in Professional, Solution, and Customizable versions. It can serve the following financial services use cases comprehensively, off-the-shelf: Bancassurance, Insurance Direct Sales, Insurance Agency Sales, Wealth Management, and Lending and Collections.

Vymo also integrates with leading CRM solutions like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics and has an adoption rate of over 85 per cent. Vymo was profiled in the JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) Economic Report as a "future unicorn" and noted its ability to help Japanese salespeople cope with the "new normal" of remote engagement. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

