HAL, Wipro3D collaborate to manufacture metal 3D printed aircraft engine component

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:49 IST
Wipro Logo Image Credit: ANI

Wipro 3D and Engine Division ofHindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have collaborated for thedevelopment, manufacturing and air worthiness certification ofacritical aero-engine component operating in the hot zone,using metal 3D printing.

The Nozzle Guide Vane (also called the Inner Ring), 3Dprinted in a high temperature resilient steel A286, has beenawarded Airworthiness certification by Centre for MilitaryAirworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the regulatory bodyof Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), aWipro 3D statement said on Tuesday.

Wipro 3D is the metal Additive Manufacturing (AM)business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN).

''The Wipro3D manufactured components shall be installedin HAL manufactured helicopter engines'', the statement said.

CEO of Bangalore Complex, HAL, Amitabh Bhatt saidAdditive Manufacturing is a disruptive technology and is goingto play a big role in the manufacture of components used inthe Aerospace and Defence Industry in the future.

Complimenting Wipro 3D and HAL Engine Division forsuccessfully developing a 3D component for use in the hotsection of an aero engine, Bhatt said it is indeed asignificant achievement towards ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat Policy ofGovernment of India.'' PTI RSROH ROH

