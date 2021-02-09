China's blue-chip index ends at 13-year high on rare earths boost
China's blue-chip index closed on Tuesday at the highest level in 13 years, with rare earth stocks shining, as investors were reassured by a quicker economic recovery following a containment of a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.19% at 5686.25, the highest closing level since January 15, 2008, with its consumer staples sector adding 2.91% and the healthcare sub-index climbing 2.11%.Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:13 IST
China's blue-chip index closed on Tuesday at the highest level in 13 years, with rare earth stocks shining, as investors were reassured by a quicker economic recovery following a containment of a resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.19% at 5686.25, the highest closing level since January 15, 2008, with its consumer staples sector adding 2.91% and the healthcare sub-index climbing 2.11%. ** The Shanghai Composite index was up 2.01% at 3,603.49, the biggest daily gain in nearly a month. ** Leading the gains, the rare earth sector sub-index surged 5% while the natural resource sub-index gained 4.5%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.44% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.714%.
** China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections. ** Auto sales in the country surged in January with a 30% jump from the same month a year earlier, the tenth month of gains, as China continued to lead the global automobile industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** Shares in China's digital currency-related stocks rose, underpinned by gains for cryptocurrencies.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.4%. ** At 0711 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4497 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.4488.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japanese govt's approval rating weakens over pandemic response - poll
China reports 124 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 80 a day earlier
China's daily COVID cases rise, driven by previously asymptomatic patients
Japanese PM faces mounting pressure over pandemic response
India, China hold marathon military talks on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh