Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 10 to Rs 2,265 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for February delivery fell by Rs 10, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 2,265 per quintal with an open interest of 45,030 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for March delivery eased by Rs 9, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 2,288 per quintal in 1,02,530 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)