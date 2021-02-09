Left Menu

Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:23 IST
Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 10 to Rs 2,265 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for February delivery fell by Rs 10, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 2,265 per quintal with an open interest of 45,030 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for March delivery eased by Rs 9, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 2,288 per quintal in 1,02,530 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Lakers pull out OT win over ThunderLeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their fifth straight victory by defeating the visit...

Six killed in road mishap on Varanasi-Lucknow Highway

Six persons were killed and around eight others suffered injuries after a pickup vehicle and a truck rammed into each other on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway near Jalalpur area of in Jaunpur. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesda...

Two U.S. carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

Two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday, days after a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in the disputed waters, as China denounced the United States for damaging peace and stabil...

SC to hear on Mar 5 AP plea against HC order staying SIT probe in Amaravati land deals

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear on March 5 a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court order which stayed SIT probe into alleged irregularities in land deals in Amaravati Capital Region during the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021