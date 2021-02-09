WIBA gets a houseful response

Left Menu

World Influencer and Blogger Awards (WIBA), 'THE' international contest that is organized for the most distinguished bloggers all over the world, received an overwhelming response for their first edition in India. The event has already received around 2000 entries and reached over 100 million people across India.

WIBA. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World Influencer and Blogger Awards (WIBA), 'THE' international contest that is organized for the most distinguished bloggers all over the world, received an overwhelming response for their first edition in India. The event has already received around 2000 entries and reached over 100 million people across India. Commenting on the tremendous response, Paris based Jo Broner, WIBA Spokesperson said, "We are delighted with the response that the award has received. This event will see many unique concepts and international collaborations within the community. We are looking at discovering the next big talents across 8 genres within the influencer community, and we will promote them. Last year, some winners had their audience grown by over 300 percent."

The event has also brought on board WAVE, a complete privacy app as the main sponsor. "WAVE came on board as a sponsor early on and the response received so far has been encouraging. The event has made an impression on influencers from Chandigarh to Mysore to Guwahati to Pune and everything in between. We are glad that WIBA candidates are talking about us with their own communities," Mumbai-based Anish Mulani, Director - WAVE also added. The first edition of the awards saw Nusr-Et, Gianluca Vacchi, Food god, Victoria Bonya, Victoria Silvstedt as the headliners.

With 8 genres and 24 sub-genres, it will cover several segments across different categories. The global event that took place in Cannes Film Festival 2019 had a digital reach of 117 million+ views for its live stream not counting the several media mentions and networking opportunities it presented the finalists. Headlined by Gianluca Vacchi, the robust social media pages have over 100 M followers from India. WIBA India will also give the winners a unique opportunity to qualify for the international award competition to be held at Cannes Film Festival 2021 where they will be on ground hobnobbing with the best talent in the industry. The registration for the awards closes soon so apply today.

