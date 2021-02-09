Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks inch to record high; dollar weakens

Global stocks rose for the seventh straight day to reach a record high on Tuesday, while bitcoin hit a fresh peak of $48,000, extending gains after an endorsement from Tesla Inc. Robust corporate earnings, monetary and fiscal support from policymakers and prospects that pandemic vaccines could hasten a return to normal in the United States and other countries have all bolstered risk sentiment in recent days.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:30 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks inch to record high; dollar weakens

Global stocks rose for the seventh straight day to reach a record high on Tuesday, while bitcoin hit a fresh peak of $48,000, extending gains after an endorsement from Tesla Inc.

Robust corporate earnings, monetary and fiscal support from policymakers and prospects that pandemic vaccines could hasten a return to normal in the United States and other countries have all bolstered risk sentiment in recent days. A record high close for Wall Street overnight gave Asian stocks the confidence to push on further, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.3%, led by Chinese blue chips, up 2.2%.

That helped The MSCI All-Country World Index edge up 0.1% to its own record high, although early moves in Europe's top indexes suggested further gains may be tougher to find, with Britain's FTSE 100 flat on the day. Futures for the S&P 500 were equally undecided, suggesting a quiet start to the U.S. trading day, although Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said he remained positive on the outlook.

"With corporate earnings strong and the policy backdrop supportive, we believe the US bull market is on a solid footing," he said. In bond markets, euro zone core bond yields were flat, edging off the previous session's highs. Italy's borrowing costs were near recent lows as Mario Draghi looked to gather support to form a new government.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was flat on the day at -0.444% , after hitting five-month highs on Monday at -0.412%. In keeping with the risk-on sentiment, oil also hit 13-month highs, helped by rising optimism about a return in fuel demand, with Brent crude up 0.8%.

"There is a sense that the glut of oil supply is disappearing more rapidly than anybody thought possible," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "There seems to be a paradigm shift in the market." But concern remained over the pace of vaccination, the efficacy of the vaccines against new strains of the COVID-19 virus and the damage being done to economies, including the impact on the dollar of a planned $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

That suite of negativity helped weigh further on the dollar. Against a basket of other currencies, it was down 0.2% in early deals - bolstering gold, a traditional safe haven against rising inflation, which rose 0.5%. The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.2% to $1.20775, up from a two-month low of $1.9520 touched Friday. The pound was up around 0.3% at $1.3774.

In more volatile cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin pushed on from the prior day's 20% rally to hit a high of $48,216.09, before edging off its highs to trade around $47,000. Still underpinning the gains was a surprise announcement from Tesla Inc on Monday that it had invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to accept it as payment for its cars in the future.

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Sara Rossi; editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

Irans intelligence minister has warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remain in place, state television reported Tuesday.The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi mark a rare occa...

Varun Dhawan showcases flash-board abs in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning photo showcasing his flashboard abs. The Student of The Year star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of shirtless pictures as he puts his upper body on display.In the...

Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

Bitcoin was fast approaching the 50,000 mark on Tuesday as the afterglow of Elon Musk-led Teslas investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning it may become a mainstream asset class for both corporations and money managers. The m...

ANALYSIS-In a harsher trade world, EU arms itself for future conflicts

Hardened by the pain of Brexit, clashes with the Trump presidency and a new realism over China, a bruised European Union is due next week to set out a future trade policy designed to help it deal with partners it does not trust. Enforcement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021