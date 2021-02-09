Ashis Kumar takes over charge as Mathura Refinery's head

Ashis Kumar has taken over the charge of Mathura Refinery as its executive director and head, a company official said.

''Arvind Kumar, who hitherto was working as head of the refinery, has been transferred to the head office of Indian Oil as project director,'' Mathura Refinery Manager (Corporate Communications) Renu Pathak said.

Kumar graduated in chemical engineering from Calcutta University in 1989. He started his career from Barauni Refinery.

He has also served in Barauni, Haldia and Panipat refineries in various capacities and as chief general manager (international trade) in corporate office, Maaiti.

