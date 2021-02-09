Left Menu

Ashis Kumar takes over charge as Mathura Refinery's head

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:34 IST
Ashis Kumar takes over charge as Mathura Refinery's head

Ashis Kumar has taken over the charge of Mathura Refinery as its executive director and head, a company official said.

''Arvind Kumar, who hitherto was working as head of the refinery, has been transferred to the head office of Indian Oil as project director,'' Mathura Refinery Manager (Corporate Communications) Renu Pathak said.

Kumar graduated in chemical engineering from Calcutta University in 1989. He started his career from Barauni Refinery.

He has also served in Barauni, Haldia and Panipat refineries in various capacities and as chief general manager (international trade) in corporate office, Maaiti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Up to 10 pc of LIC IPO issue size to be reserved for policyholders: MoS Finance

Up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.The government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control ...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anti-fungal cream in US market

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Tavaborole Topical solution, an antifungal medication.The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA to marke...

Tennis-All business Barty doles out Melbourne 'double bagel'

World number one Ash Barty barely broke sweat as she swept into the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of error-prone Danka Kovinic on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Australian won the first 16 points and lost onl...

Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

Irans intelligence minister has warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remain in place, state television reported Tuesday.The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi mark a rare occa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021