Celebrate the Festival of love at your favourite Phoenix Marketcity Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The season of love is here with Valentine's Day right around the corner. For this occasion, if you are a planning dinner date, quality time with family or a crazy shopping spree with your friends, Phoenix Market City is the perfect destination, where everything is available under one roof. This year too, they are all ready and geared up to celebrate the season of love like no other. Going beyond the conventional norms of romance this time there's a twist where Phoenix Marketcity has set the tone to celebrate all forms of love and relationships whether its mother-son, father-daughter, brother-sister. Their motto for this season is to cherish every relationship with memorable moments that are equally precious and should be celebrated in a big way.

There are plenty of ongoing offers that will definitely grab eyeballs, like shopping for Rs 10k and top ten lucky customers will win giveaways as fancy as a Staycations at The St. Regis Mumbai with their plus-ones, luxury watches and gift hampers to name a few! Assured giveaways in form of GVs on shopping worth Rs 4k or above to all! The Haute Sale progresses into the last leg with offers on more than 300+ brands across the mall. Also, to keep things exciting there are special offers and Happy Hours at various restaurants and bars! This weekend also gives an opportunity to spend quality time with you friends and family.

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune offers an array of entertainment and gourmet choices with finely curated options to celebrate moments with your loved ones at PVR, Malaka Spice, Cafe Delhi Heights, MOD, Happy Planet, L'Occitane, MAX, Konfo Kuche. The assured offers are available till February 14 and can be redeemed till February 28, so hurry and grab the best of the deals. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)