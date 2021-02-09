Left Menu

Firstsource Q3 net profit up 35% to Rs 121 cr

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,044.5 crore.Despite the continued challenges in the post-pandemic environment, Firstsource ended the third quarter on a high note, the last two quarters were in fact the best ever for the company, RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.We continue to steadily acquire new clients across verticals while our recent acquisition of PatientMatters further consolidates our standing in healthcare...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:56 IST
Business process management services provider Firstsource Solutions on Tuesday posted an over 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 121 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

Its net profit, attributable to owners of the equity, stood at Rs 89.5 crore in the year-ago period, Firstsource said in a statement.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company saw revenue from operations grow more than 29 per cent to Rs 1,351 crore in the latest December quarter. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,044.5 crore.

Despite the continued challenges in the post-pandemic environment, Firstsource ended the third quarter on a high note, the last two quarters were in fact the best ever for the company, RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said.

''We continue to steadily acquire new clients across verticals while our recent acquisition of PatientMatters further consolidates our standing in healthcare... I'm optimistic about the evolving business landscape and believe that we are well positioned for the future with our Digital First, Digital Now strategy,'' he added.

The company onboarded 18 new clients and added 2,658 employees in the December 2020 quarter.

