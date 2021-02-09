Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anti-fungal cream in US market

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Tavaborole Topical solution, an antifungal medication.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product, which is a generic version of Anacor Pharmaceuticals' Kerydin Topical Solution, Lupin said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur-based facility, it added. Tavaborole Topical Solution is an oxaborole antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2020 data, Tavaborole Topical Solution had annual sales of around USD 76 million in the US.

