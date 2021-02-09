Abbott India Q3 net profit down 5 pc to Rs 177 cr

Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday reported a 5.11 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 177.14 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 186.69 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,095.37 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,078.25 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India Ltd closed at Rs 14,671 per scrip on BSE, up 1.20 percent from its previous close.

