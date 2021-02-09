Left Menu

Abbott India Q3 net profit down 5 pc to Rs 177 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:48 IST
Abbott India Q3 net profit down 5 pc to Rs 177 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday reported a 5.11 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 177.14 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 186.69 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,095.37 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,078.25 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India Ltd closed at Rs 14,671 per scrip on BSE, up 1.20 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil tests positive

Maharashtra minister Satej Patilon Tuesday informed that he had tested positive for novelcoronavirus.Taking to social media, the minister of state for homein the MVA government said, I have tested positive forCOVID-19. My health condition i...

HC refuses to pass interim order to stop BJP's Parivartan Yatra rallies in Bengal

The Calcutta High Court onTuesday refused to pass any interim order on a public interestlitigation PIL praying for its intervention to stop theBJPs ongoing Parivartan Yatra rallies across West Bengaland directed that it will hear the matter...

Sebi imposes market ban on entities, individuals for GDR manipulation

Sebi has barred two entities and five individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading activities with respect to GDR issuance by Soma Textiles Industries Ltd.Soma Textiles Industries Ltd is hereby restrained from accessing the securities ...

Interpol alert for New Zealand banker wanted by Germany

Interpol on Tuesday issued a global alert for a New Zealand banker wanted by Germany in connection with a massive tax fraud scheme.The agency based in Lyon, France, posted a red notice on its website seeking information on the whereabouts o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021