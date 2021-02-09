Left Menu

Coir export and products register Rs. 1662.43 crore despite COVID-19

Coir pith with export earnings of Rs. 835.26 crore constituted 50% of the total export of coir products from the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:47 IST
Coir export and products register Rs. 1662.43 crore despite COVID-19
The increase, in value, works out to be 22.1% and, in terms of quantity, 10.1%when compared to the corresponding figures of the previous year. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Despite COVID – 19, the export of Coir and Coir products from India during the first half of the year 2020-21 registered Rs. 1662.43 crore with an increase of around Rs. 300.00 crore from the first half of the previous year. This is also the highest half-year figure ever recorded in the history of the Coir Board. The total exports of coir and coir products for the first half of the year were worth Rs. 1361.45 crore in 2019-20. During the first half of the year 2020-21, 5,43,393 MT of coir and coir products were exported from the country as against 4,93,399 MT exported during the first half of preceding year. The increase, in value, works out to be 22.1% and, in terms of quantity, 10.1%when compared to the corresponding figures of the previous year. The trend shows that coir exports will cross all the records by the end of this year.

Coir pith with export earnings of Rs. 835.26 crore constituted 50% of the total export of coir products from the country. Coir fibre with the export of Rs. 303.69 crore constituted 18% of the total exports. The value-added items put together constituted 31% of the total exports. 'Tufted Mats' topped among the value-added products (20% in value).

During the first half of the year 2020-21, 97 countries imported coir and coir products from India. The USA topped the importing countries with 30% in value and 17% in quantity. China is the second-largest importer of coir products from India with a share of 23% in value and 37% in quantity. Netherlands, UK, South Korea, Spain, Australia, Italy, Germany and Canada imported substantial quanti­ties of coir and coir products during the period.

The work from home nature of the European/ US countries caused an increase in exports of coir floor coverings and coir pith. During the post-lock-down, most of the units are running more than the capacity to cater to the demand.

The total production of coir and coir products was 4,40,000 MT during the first half of the current financial year, which helped to open new employment opportunities, which gives a new horizon of hope to coir industry.

Consumption of coir and coir products in the domestic market also shows an increasing trend. The Coir Board showrooms across the country could achieve a total sale of Rs 691.69 lakhs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ads, GameStop raise Reddit price tag to $6 bln in latest fundraising

Reddit Inc has doubled in value to 6 billion as the social media platform at the heart of last months retail stock trading frenzy raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers. The company, which now has more than 50 million daily...

Austria throwing ring around Tyrol province over S.African variant

Austria is stepping up its response to an outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol by requiring those leaving the province to show a negative coronavirus test, the government said on Tuesda...

#MeToo: Delhi court verdict likely tomorrow in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani

A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ha...

Bridgestone launches first concept store in Pune

Tyre maker Bridgestone on Tuesday launched its first concept store, Bridgestone Select . With these concept stores, Bridgestone India aims to create higher engagement and informative experience for consumers as they avail tyre services in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021