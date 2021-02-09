Coir export and products register Rs. 1662.43 crore despite COVID-19

Despite COVID – 19, the export of Coir and Coir products from India during the first half of the year 2020-21 registered Rs. 1662.43 crore with an increase of around Rs. 300.00 crore from the first half of the previous year. This is also the highest half-year figure ever recorded in the history of the Coir Board. The total exports of coir and coir products for the first half of the year were worth Rs. 1361.45 crore in 2019-20. During the first half of the year 2020-21, 5,43,393 MT of coir and coir products were exported from the country as against 4,93,399 MT exported during the first half of preceding year. The increase, in value, works out to be 22.1% and, in terms of quantity, 10.1%when compared to the corresponding figures of the previous year. The trend shows that coir exports will cross all the records by the end of this year.

Coir pith with export earnings of Rs. 835.26 crore constituted 50% of the total export of coir products from the country. Coir fibre with the export of Rs. 303.69 crore constituted 18% of the total exports. The value-added items put together constituted 31% of the total exports. 'Tufted Mats' topped among the value-added products (20% in value).

During the first half of the year 2020-21, 97 countries imported coir and coir products from India. The USA topped the importing countries with 30% in value and 17% in quantity. China is the second-largest importer of coir products from India with a share of 23% in value and 37% in quantity. Netherlands, UK, South Korea, Spain, Australia, Italy, Germany and Canada imported substantial quanti­ties of coir and coir products during the period.

The work from home nature of the European/ US countries caused an increase in exports of coir floor coverings and coir pith. During the post-lock-down, most of the units are running more than the capacity to cater to the demand.

The total production of coir and coir products was 4,40,000 MT during the first half of the current financial year, which helped to open new employment opportunities, which gives a new horizon of hope to coir industry.

Consumption of coir and coir products in the domestic market also shows an increasing trend. The Coir Board showrooms across the country could achieve a total sale of Rs 691.69 lakhs.

(With Inputs from PIB)