HeidelbergCement India Q3 net profit down 1.5 pc at Rs 63.62 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:15 IST
HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal 1.5 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 63.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.59 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operation rose 8.53 per cent to Rs 595.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 548.46 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

HeidelbergCement India total expenses increased 8.66 per cent to Rs 515.27 crore in Q3 FY 2020-21 as against Rs 474.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Its sales volume surged 3.76 per cent to 1,269 KT during the quarter as against 1,223 KT a year ago.

It is indicating the continuance of positive trend in most markets, the company said in an earnings statement.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India on Tuesday settled at Rs 229.90 on BSE, down 4.68 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

