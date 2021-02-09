Bridgestone launches first concept store in Pune

Left Menu

With these concept stores, Bridgestone India aims to create higher engagement and informative experience for consumers as they avail tyre services in these stores, the company said in a release. With the Bridgestone Select range of retail stores, we are pioneering to create an innovative retail experience, which allows our customers to make a more informed and engaged purchase decision, said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

Tyre maker Bridgestone on Tuesday launched its first concept store, Bridgestone Select +. With these concept stores, Bridgestone India aims to create higher engagement and informative experience for consumers as they avail tyre services in these stores, the company said in a release. Starting with Pune, Bridgestone plans to introduce these stores in multiple cities by the end of this year, it said. The process is enabled through an interactive digital kiosk where customers can pick between Bridgestone's array of choices. The store also offers customer demonstrations to understand the impact that each of the tyre services provides and helps customers get the best out of their tyres, it added. ''With the Bridgestone Select + range of retail stores, we are pioneering to create an innovative retail experience, which allows our customers to make a more informed and engaged purchase decision, “ said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India. ''The new Bridgestone Select + range of stores comes as a new retail model. As a technology leader, we wish to create a differentiated brand experience for our consumers. Tyres are one of the most critical parts contributing to vehicle performance and safety, and with these stores, we aim to create more awareness and involvement for our customers,” said Deepak Gulati, Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgestone India.

