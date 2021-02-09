Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:10 IST
IndiGo appoints Jiten Chopra as chief financial officer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo airline has appointed Jiten Chopra as its chief financial officer effective February 21, an official statement said on Tuesday.

''Jiten will report to Ronojoy Dutta, Whole Time Director and CEO. Jiten succeeds Aditya Pande who is leaving IndiGo to pursue other interests,'' the airline's statement said.

Jiten joined IndiGo in February last year as head of governance, risk and compliance. ''Prior to joining IndiGo, Jiten had about 25 years of working experience at BSR & Co (KPMG) in audit and risk management, business development, operations and transaction services,'' the statement said.

