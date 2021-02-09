NTPC JV NSPCL awarded routine maintenance work on nomination basis, ignoring CVC norms: CAG

State-run power giant NTPC's joint venture NTPC SAIL Power Company had extended an undue favour to a private party by awarding routine maintenance work worth Rs 129.76 crore on nomination basis, ignoring Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, government auditor CAG said. The work was awarded during 2013-14 to 2018-19, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said in its Report No.18 of 2020 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. ''Undue favour was extended by the NTPC SAIL Power Company Ltd to a private party by awarding routine maintenance work valuing Rs 129.76 crore during 2013-14 to 2018-19 on nomination basis at a profit margin of 10 per cent of the contract price disregarding the CVC guidelines/public procurement regulations,'' the report said. NTPC SAIL Power Company Ltd (NSPCL), a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), is an electricity generating company with power stations at Bhilai, Durgapur and Rourkela.

According to the report, the NSPCL Board decided in August 2007 to enter into a Power Station Maintenance Agreement (PSMA) with Utility Powertech Ltd (UPL) to undertake various maintenance and miscellaneous works in line with the agreement made by NTPC.

The PSMA was finalised with UPL in January 2008 for 10 years but the same was terminated in May 2016 on mutual understanding of both the parties.

Subsequently, the company signed a new PSMA with UPL for a period of five years in May 2016.

The NSPCL Bhilai, Rourkela and Durgapur got 346 works executed by UPL (including its sub-contractors) during 2013-19 for which it paid Rs 129.76 crore to UPL, including Rs 11.53 crore profit margin. Out of above, 75 works worth Rs 4.58 crore only were executed by UPL itself and the remaining 271 works valued at Rs 125.18 crore were done through sub-contractors.

As per a CVC order (July 2007), tendering process or public auction is a basic requirement for the award of contract by any government agency as any other method, especially nomination basis, would amount to a breach of Article 14 of the Constitution guaranteeing right to equality, which implies right to equality to all interested parties.

The CAG observed that the company awarded the works to UPL on nomination basis without inviting tender, which was against the Public Procurement Bill, CVC guidelines and a Supreme Court judgement (2006) and the same was also against the interest of the company.

In another observation, the CAG said, ''Decision of Damodar Valley Corporation towards reduction of the quantum of power of PPA (power purchase agreement) with Kerala State Electricity Board in respect of RTPS-I (Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase-I) resulted in loss due to under-recovery of capacity charges, amounting to Rs 78.15 crore during the period May 2016 to March 2019.'' The report also stated that state-run engineering firm BHEL suffered a loss of Euro 3.83 million (Rs 28.35 crore) due to failure to deliver performance as per contractual provisions and resultant invocation of bank guarantee by a client.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on April 21, 2015, entered into a contract with Electrik Uretim AS Genel Mudurlugu (EUAS), Turkey, for rehabilitation and upgradation of eight units of Keban Hydroelectric Power Plant at a price of Euro 63.86 million (about Rs 472.56 crore) with completion period of 2,552 days (seven years approximately).

The proposed date of commencement of work was to be the same as the date of opening of Letter of Credit (LC) As per provisions of the contract, BHEL on April 21, 2015 issued a performance bank guarantee in favour of EUAS for an amount of Euro 3.83 million (Rs 28.35 crore).

The report said BHEL not only lost the Euro 3.83 million due to being unable to complete the preliminary planning activities but also lost the opportunity to gain experience in a new area for future references.

The audit also revealed that BHEL's Heavy Power Equipment Plant, Hyderabad failed to avail the rebate in sewerage cess extended by the Hyderabad Water Supply and Sewerage Board, which resulted in avoidable extra expenditure of Rs 21.24 crore during January 2012 to March 2019.

