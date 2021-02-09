Top U.S. House trade lawmaker Neal says to focus on enforcing trade pacts

Top U.S. House trade lawmaker Neal says to focus on enforcing trade pactsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:52 IST
The top lawmaker on trade matters in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that he will focus this year on enforcing U.S. trade agreements and working with the Biden administration to combat China's use of forced labor in its western Xinjiang region.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, speaking on a webcast forum organized by the Washington International Trade Association, said he also was open to negotiating new trade agreements with Britain and the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Nissan flips the switch on electric reboot in China
Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking COVID-19 vaccine supplies
'Together we are stronger' - Germany bets on better U.S. ties under Biden
China reports decline in new COVID-19 cases
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial -CNN