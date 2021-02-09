Left Menu

Top U.S. House trade lawmaker Neal says to focus on enforcing trade pacts

Updated: 09-02-2021 22:52 IST
The top lawmaker on trade matters in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that he will focus this year on enforcing U.S. trade agreements and working with the Biden administration to combat China's use of forced labor in its western Xinjiang region.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, speaking on a webcast forum organized by the Washington International Trade Association, said he also was open to negotiating new trade agreements with Britain and the European Union.

