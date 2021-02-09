COVID-19: 23,721 health, frontline workers vaccinated in Maha

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI)More than 23,700 healthcareprofessionals and frontline workers were vaccinated againstCOVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, said a state healthofficial.

With this, the number of people inoculated so far inthe state rose to 5,36,197, he said.

''Today, 23,721 persons received vaccine doses in thestate of which 11,378 were frontline workers,'' the officialsaid.

TheCOVID-19 vaccinationdrivebegan in the state onJanuary 16 as part of the nationwide programme.

Initially, vaccine shots were given only to healthcareprofessionals, including doctors, nurses and ASHA volunteers,and later frontline workers like police personnel andsanitation staffers were added to the list of beneficiaries.

