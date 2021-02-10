Left Menu

U.S. safety board cites poor pilot decisions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The NTSB cited pilot Ara Zobayan's "poor decision to fly in excess of airspeed." It said the weather conditions were inconsistent with adverse weather training and resulted in the pilot's "spatial disorientation and loss of control." The board also cited Zobayan's "likely self-induced pressure" to complete the flight.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 03:07 IST
U.S. safety board cites poor pilot decisions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday cited the pilot's "poor decision making" as the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, saying the pilot became disoriented and did not follow rules for flying in cloudy weather. The NTSB cited pilot Ara Zobayan's "poor decision to fly in excess of airspeed." It said the weather conditions were inconsistent with adverse weather training and resulted in the pilot's "spatial disorientation and loss of control."

The board also cited Zobayan's "likely self-induced pressure" to complete the flight. Zobayan told air traffic controllers that his helicopter was climbing out of heavy clouds when in fact it was descending, immediately before slamming into a hillside near the town of Calabasas in California, the agency said. Zobayan was among those killed in the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter outside Los Angeles in hilly terrain.

Bryant, 41, an 18-time National Basketball Association all-star with the Los Angeles Lakers, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two other girls and several friends to a youth basketball tournament at the time of the crash. The accident prompted an outpouring of shock and grief from sports fans worldwide. The NTSB also cited the company operating the doomed helicopter, Island Express Helicopters, for "inadequate review and oversight of its safety management processes." Lawyers for the company did not immediately comment.

The board said previously an examination of the helicopter's engines and rotors found no evidence of catastrophic mechanical failure. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Zobayan should not have flown into the clouds.

"Unfortunately, we continue to see these same issues influence poor decision making among otherwise experienced pilots in aviation crashes," he said. "Had this pilot not succumbed to the pressures he placed on himself to continue the flight into adverse weather, it is likely this accident would not have happened." The NTSB urged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to require simulator training to address "procedures needed to recognize and respond to changing weather conditions" and to convene a panel to address pilot disorientation. It also called on the FAA to require flight data recorders in all charter helicopters.

The FAA said it "takes NTSB recommendations very seriously" and said it was reviewing the feasibility of requiring all charter companies to install such recorders on their aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Dermapharm aims to start making Pfizer shot at second site by May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes higher; stimulus in focus

The Nasdaq ended at a new closing high on Tuesday but the broad market closed slightly lower as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors seen as benefiting from President Joe Bidens proposed 1.9 trillion stimulus bil...

'I don't want to come back:' As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

The leader of the Democratic team prosecuting Donald Trumps impeachment trial welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his 24-year-old daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq sets another closing high amid stock rotation

The Nasdaq scaled a new closing high on Tuesday, but the broad market barely missed eking out a seventh day of gains as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors expected to benefit from a proposed 1.9 trillion U.S. s...

U.S. safety board cites poor pilot decisions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB on Tuesday cited the pilots poor decision making as the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, saying the pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021