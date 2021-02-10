Left Menu

Not yet clear whether Britons can take holidays this year - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:01 IST
Not yet clear whether Britons can take holidays this year - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British transport minister Grant Shapps said he couldn't say whether people would be able to take holidays at home or abroad this year, as it depends on how the virus, and particularly new variants of the virus, respond to vaccines.

"I'm afraid I can't give you a definitive will there or will there not be the opportunity to take holidays this next year either at home or abroad," Shapps told Sky News on Wednesday.

He said the numbers of people arriving in the UK each day was between 16,000 to 20,000 people and that included hauliers, bringing goods into or out of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 1926 SWIATEK WINS IN STRAIGHT SETSFrench Open champion and 15th seed Iga Swiatek defeated I...

Japan will begin giving COVID vaccine next week

Japan will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine next week, with medical experts at the pandemics frontlines the first recipients.We will make every effort to prepare for everything, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of rul...

Sports News Roundup: Djokovic passes Tiafoe test to reach third round; Death knell sounded for Grand Slam line judges at Australian Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. safety board cites poor pilot decisions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB on Tuesday cited the pilots poor decision making as th...

Goa: Navy's Marine Commandos rescue woman from Mandovi river

Indian Navys Marine Commandosrescued a woman who fell off a bridge and plunged into MandoviRiver in Goa, an official said on Wednesday.According to the Panaji police, the incident tookplace on Tuesday afternoon, when a woman in her late 30s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021