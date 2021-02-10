Left Menu

Book calls for structural reforms to put India on growth trajectory

10-02-2021
Book calls for structural reforms to put India on growth trajectory

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has congratulated author R P Gupta on the launch of his book 'Turn Around India: 2020- Surmounting Past Legacy' that highlights mode to transform India into a vibrant economy.

The book, launched by parliamentarian & Chairperson Standing Committee on Defence Jual Oram last night, suggests options for reviving Indian economy for creating new jobs and enlarging public income and also structural reforms such as fiscal and monetary stimuli for overcoming economic crisis arising due to pandemic.

''I congratulate Mr Gupta on the launch of this wonderful book, which quintessentially sums up his more than four-decade-long experience as an entrepreneur. Replete with personal insights, it’s a fascinating narrative on the changing dynamics of the Indian economy,” Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadkari who was earlier scheduled to launch the book said in his message.

Published by Himalaya Publishing House, ‘Turn Around India: 2020’ is a narrative of Gupta’s experiences and talks about the economic history of India enabling to identify the strengths and weakness and take corrective actions.

It deals with socio-political aspects which ultimately affects the policy and regulations. It recommends for surmounting the past legacy of Colonial laws and the Socialistic model of the economy for turning around the Indian economy. It also focuses on achieving a high growth trajectory with global competitiveness so that India can boost export and reduce the trade deficit. It recommends for Rupee appreciation with a long-term plan for converting Rupee as a reserve currency.

Gupta said: “Writing a book on the economy which is close to my heart is an amazing feeling. 'Turn Around India: 2020' will take you through a roller-coaster journey of the Indian economy. I have tried to pen down the intrinsic problems, but more importantly, presented the simple and viable solutions for charting a growth map. I hope the readers will appreciate my efforts and will enjoy reading the book.'' A number of parliamentarians and SAIL Chairperson Soma Mondal were present on the occasion.

